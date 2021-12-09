Too close for comfort: Chicago Simeon edges Chicago Phillips 62-55

Chicago Simeon poked just enough holes in Chicago Phillips' defense to garner a taut 62-55 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Wolverines broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-31 lead over the Wildcats.
Chicago Simeon withstood Chicago Phillips' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
Recently on December 4 , Chicago Simeon squared up on Breese Mater Dei Catholic in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.