Too close for comfort: Chicago Payton strains past Chicago Jones 60-51

Chicago Payton edged Chicago Jones 60-51 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 16.
The last time Chicago Payton and Chicago Jones played in a 40-35 game on January 12, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Jones took on Chicago Crane on December 9 at Chicago Crane Medical Prep High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.