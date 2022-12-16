Too close for comfort: Chicago Mather strains past Chicago Lake View 63-62

Chicago Mather derailed Chicago Lake View's hopes after a 63-62 verdict in Illinois boys basketball on December 16.
Last season, Chicago Lake View and Chicago Mather faced off on January 12, 2022 at Chicago Stephen T Mather High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 7, Chicago Mather squared off with Chicago Senn in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.