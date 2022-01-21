Too close for comfort: Chicago Legal Prep Charter edges Chicago Collins 54-50

Chicago Legal Prep Charter wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 54-50 victory over Chicago Collins at Chicago Collins Academy High on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Collins faced off against Chicago Payton College Prep and Chicago Legal Prep Charter took on Chicago Payton College Prep on January 14 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For more, click here.
