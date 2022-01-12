Too close for comfort, Chicago Lake View strains past Chicago Mather 56-52

Chicago Lake View found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Mather 56-52 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 8, Chicago Mather faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Lake View took on Park Ridge Maine South on January 4 at Park Ridge Maine South High School. For a full recap, click here.
