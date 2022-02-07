Too close for comfort, Chicago Fenger strains past Chicago Lake View 61-55

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Fenger's locker room after Monday's 61-55 win against Chicago Lake View for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 7.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago Lake View faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Fenger took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 29 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

