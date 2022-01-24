Too close for comfort, Chicago Dunbar strains past Chicago Hubbard 62-53

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Dunbar didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Hubbard 62-53 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago Solorio and Chicago Dunbar took on Chicago Tilden on January 18 at Chicago Tilden High School. For a full recap, click here.
