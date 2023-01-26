Too close for comfort: Chicago Curie strains past Chicago Simeon 50-48

Chicago Curie swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Simeon 50-48 in Illinois boys basketball on January 26.
Last season, Chicago Curie and Chicago Simeon faced off on February 10, 2022 at Chicago Simeon Academy. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Curie faced off against St. Louis Chaminade and Chicago Simeon took on Moline on January 21 at Chicago Simeon Academy. For a full recap, click here.
