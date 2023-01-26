 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too close for comfort: Chicago Curie strains past Chicago Simeon 50-48

  • 0

Chicago Curie swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Simeon 50-48 in Illinois boys basketball on January 26.

Last season, Chicago Curie and Chicago Simeon faced off on February 10, 2022 at Chicago Simeon Academy. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 21, Chicago Curie faced off against St. Louis Chaminade and Chicago Simeon took on Moline on January 21 at Chicago Simeon Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News