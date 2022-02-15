Too close for comfort: Chicago Brother Rice edges Chicago St. Rita 62-55

Chicago Brother Rice didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago St. Rita 62-55 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 15.

Chicago St. Rita authored a promising start, taking advantage of Chicago Brother Rice 17-14 at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 30-30 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Chicago Brother Rice broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-42 lead over Chicago St. Rita.

There was no room for doubt as the Crusaders added to their advantage with a 16-13 margin in the closing period.

