Too close for comfort: Chicago Brother Rice edges Chicago St. Rita 62-55

Chicago Brother Rice didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago St. Rita 62-55 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 15.

Chicago St. Rita authored a promising start, taking advantage of Chicago Brother Rice 17-14 at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 30-30 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Chicago Brother Rice broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-42 lead over Chicago St. Rita.

There was no room for doubt as the Crusaders added to their advantage with a 16-13 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on February 9, Chicago St Rita faced off against Chicago Providence St Mel and Chicago Brother Rice took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on February 8 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

