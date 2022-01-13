Too close for comfort, Chicago Brooks College Prep strains past Chicago Bogan 54-53

Chicago Brooks College Prep wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 54-53 victory over Chicago Bogan in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
In recent action on January 4, Chicago Bogan faced off against Chicago Simeon and Chicago Brooks College Prep took on Chicago Dyett on January 4 at Chicago Dyett High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.