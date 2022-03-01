Too close for comfort, Chicago Austin College and Career strains past Winnetka North Shore Country Day 67-61

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Austin College and Career wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 67-61 over Winnetka North Shore Country Day at Chicago Austin College And Career Academy on March 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on February 23 , Chicago Austin College and Career squared up on Chicago Providence St Mel in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Tigers' offense jumped to a 30-25 lead over the Raiders at the half.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 37-36 advantage in the frame.

