Too close for comfort: Charleston edges Carterville 70-61

Charleston broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Carterville 70-61 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.
Charleston made the first move by forging a 15-13 margin over Carterville after the first quarter.
The Trojans' offense darted to a 27-24 lead over the Lions at halftime.
Charleston's control showed as it carried a 44-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 26-18 stretch over the final quarter.
