 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too close for comfort: Charleston edges Carterville 70-61

  • 0

Charleston broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Carterville 70-61 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.

Recently on January 13 , Charleston squared up on Mt Zion in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Charleston made the first move by forging a 15-13 margin over Carterville after the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense darted to a 27-24 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Charleston's control showed as it carried a 44-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 26-18 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News