Too close for comfort: Champaign Central edges Carbondale 57-48

Champaign Central edged Carbondale in a close 57-48 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 15 , Champaign Central squared up on Pekin in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.