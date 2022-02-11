Too close for comfort: Champaign Centennial edges Urbana 69-64

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A tight-knit tilt turned in Champaign Centennial's direction just enough to squeeze past Urbana 69-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 29 , Champaign Centennial squared up on Maple Park Kaneland in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for the Tigers, who began with a 20-17 edge over the Chargers through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers came from behind to grab the advantage 35-34 at intermission over the Chargers.

The Chargers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-47 lead over the Tigers.

Champaign Centennial avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-17 stretch over the final quarter.

