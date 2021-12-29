 Skip to main content
Too close for comfort, Bloomington strains past Danville 56-51

Bloomington found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Danville 56-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Bloomington opened with a 14-12 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders fought to a 23-18 intermission margin at the Vikings' expense.

The Purple Raiders darted over the Vikings 38-37 heading to the fourth quarter.

Bloomington got the better of the final-quarter scoring 18-14 to finish the game in style.

