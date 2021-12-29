Too close for comfort, Bloomington strains past Danville 56-51

Bloomington found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Danville 56-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Bloomington opened with a 14-12 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders fought to a 23-18 intermission margin at the Vikings' expense.

The Purple Raiders darted over the Vikings 38-37 heading to the fourth quarter.

Bloomington got the better of the final-quarter scoring 18-14 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.