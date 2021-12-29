Too close for comfort, Bloomington Central Catholic strains past Winnebago 50-48

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bloomington Central Catholic passed in a 50-48 victory at Winnebago's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Bloomington Central Catholic made the first move by forging an 18-10 margin over Winnebago after the first quarter.

Bloomington Central Catholic fought to a 28-19 half margin at Winnebago's expense.

Bloomington Central Catholic darted in front of Winnebago 43-37 to begin the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Indians' finishing flurry, but the Saints swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

