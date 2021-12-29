 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Too close for comfort, Bloomington Central Catholic strains past Winnebago 50-48

  • 0

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bloomington Central Catholic passed in a 50-48 victory at Winnebago's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 21 , Bloomington Central Catholic squared up on Pleasant Plains in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Bloomington Central Catholic made the first move by forging an 18-10 margin over Winnebago after the first quarter.

Bloomington Central Catholic fought to a 28-19 half margin at Winnebago's expense.

Bloomington Central Catholic darted in front of Winnebago 43-37 to begin the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Indians' finishing flurry, but the Saints swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News