Tolono Unity wins tense tussle with Champaign Central 65-56

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tolono Unity didn't mind, dispatching Champaign Central 65-56 at Tolono Unity High on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 6, Tolono Unity faced off against Marshall and Champaign Central took on Pekin on December 3 at Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

