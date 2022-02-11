Tolono Unity tenderizes St. Joseph-Ogden 67-44

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tolono Unity showered the scoreboard with points to drown St. Joseph-Ogden 67-44 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.

In recent action on February 5, Tolono Unity faced off against New Berlin and St Joseph-Ogden took on Pleasant Plains on February 5 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

