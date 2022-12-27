 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tolono Unity takes down Mason City Illini Central 62-26

Tolono Unity stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 62-26 win over Mason City Illini Central during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Mason City Illini Central faced off on December 27, 2021 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 17, Tolono Unity squared off with Pleasant Plains in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

