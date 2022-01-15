Tolono Unity squeezes past Knoxville 60-54

Tolono Unity found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Knoxville 60-54 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 15.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 25-25 tie through the first quarter.

The Rockets broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-36 lead over the Blue Bullets.

Knoxville turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Tolono Unity put the game on ice.

