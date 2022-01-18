Tolono Unity outlasts Champaign St. Thomas More 57-40

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tolono Unity put together a victorious gameplan to stop Champaign St. Thomas More 57-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.

In recent action on January 11, Tolono Unity faced off against Tuscola and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Pleasant Plains on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

