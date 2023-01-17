Tolono Unity narrowly edges Champaign St. Thomas More in tight triumph 43-36

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Tolono Unity nipped Champaign St. Thomas More 43-36 on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Champaign St. Thomas More faced off on January 18, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 11, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against DeLand-Weldon and Tolono Unity took on Tuscola on January 10 at Tuscola High School. For results, click here.
