Tolono Unity makes Paxton-Buckley-Loda walk the plank 58-22

Tolono Unity raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 58-22 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity squared off with January 14, 2022 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Tolono Unity faced off against Normal University and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Rantoul on January 6 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.