Tolono Unity loses steam in OT, falls to Pleasant Plains 45-43

Pleasant Plains required extra time, but it got the job done against Tolono Unity in a 45-43 affair in Illinois boys basketball on December 17.

Tough to find an edge early, Pleasant Plains and Tolono Unity fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 17-14 halftime margin at the Rockets' expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pleasant Plains and Tolono Unity locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Cardinals and the Rockets locked in a 40-40 stalemate.

Pleasant Plains' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 5-3 points differential.

In recent action on December 9, Tolono Unity faced off against Taylorville and Pleasant Plains took on Abingdon-Avon on December 10 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

