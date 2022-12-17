Tolono Unity loses steam in OT, falls to Pleasant Plains 45-43

Pleasant Plains required extra time, but it got the job done against Tolono Unity in a 45-43 affair in Illinois boys basketball on December 17.

Tough to find an edge early, Pleasant Plains and Tolono Unity fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Cardinals fought to a 17-14 halftime margin at the Rockets' expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pleasant Plains and Tolono Unity locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Cardinals and the Rockets locked in a 40-40 stalemate.

Pleasant Plains' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 5-3 points differential.

