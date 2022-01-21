Tolono Unity controls the action and Rantoul Township in affair 56-36

Tolono Unity's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Rantoul Township 56-36 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 15, Rantoul Township faced off against Kankakee and Tolono Unity took on Knoxville on January 15 at Knoxville High School. For a full recap, click here.
