Tolono Unity collects victory over Fairbury Prairie Central 61-51

Tolono Unity tipped and eventually toppled Fairbury Prairie Central 61-51 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 18, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Tolono Unity took on Clifton Central on December 17 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Rockets a 61-51 lead over the Hawks.
