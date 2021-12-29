 Skip to main content
Tolono Unity collects victory over Fairbury Prairie Central 61-51

Tolono Unity tipped and eventually toppled Fairbury Prairie Central 61-51 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 18, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Tolono Unity took on Clifton Central on December 17 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Rockets a 61-51 lead over the Hawks.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

