Tolono Unity collects skin-tight win against Tuscola 60-59

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tolono Unity wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 60-59 over Tuscola on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Tuscola and Tolono Unity squared off with January 11, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 28, Tuscola faced off against Monticello and Tolono Unity took on Williamsville on December 30 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.