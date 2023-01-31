Toledo Cumberland pours it on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 57-31

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Toledo Cumberland turned out the lights on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 57-31 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 31.

Last season, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Toledo Cumberland faced off on February 1, 2022 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 21, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Arcola . For more, click here. Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Bethany Okaw Valley on January 24 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. Click here for a recap.

