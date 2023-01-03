Toledo Cumberland delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Broadlands Heritage 59-50

Toledo Cumberland could finally catch its breath after a close call against Broadlands Heritage in a 59-50 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 3.
The last time Toledo Cumberland and Broadlands Heritage played in a 66-27 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 28, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Macon Meridian and Broadlands Heritage took on Indianapolis IMSA North on December 29 at Indianapolis IMSA North. For a full recap, click here.
