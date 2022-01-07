Toledo Cumberland controls the action and Farmer City Blue Ridge in affair 65-20

Farmer City Blue Ridge had no answers as Toledo Cumberland roared to a 65-20 victory on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Pirates made the first move by forging a 65-20 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.
In recent action on December 28, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Macon Meridian and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Mason City Illini Central on December 30 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. For more, click here.
