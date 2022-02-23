Tinley Park pounds out steady beat in win over Chicago Ag Science 51-43

Tinley Park wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 51-43 victory over Chicago Ag Science in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.

The first quarter gave the Titans a 4-3 lead over the Cyclones.

Tinley Park's offense moved to a 19-7 lead over Chicago Ag Science at the intermission.

Chicago Ag Science fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Tinley Park would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

