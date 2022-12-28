Time was on East Peoria's side in exhausing win over Springfield Calvary 76-68

Thrill-seekers found a fitting adventure when East Peoria reached overtime to nip Springfield Calvary 76-68 at East Peoria High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 19, East Peoria faced off against Morton and Springfield Calvary took on Auburn on December 20 at Springfield Calvary Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.