Time was on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's side in final overtime of win over Chicago St. Patrick 50-49

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep finally eeked out a 50-49 victory over Chicago St. Patrick during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago St. Patrick, who began with a 10-5 edge over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Wolfpack broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-30 lead over the Shamrocks.

