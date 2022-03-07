Time was on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's side in final overtime of win over Chicago St. Patrick 50-49

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep finally eeked out a 50-49 victory over Chicago St. Patrick during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on March 1, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago St Patrick took on Vernon Hills on February 25 at Vernon Hills High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago St. Patrick, who began with a 10-5 edge over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep through the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Wolfpack broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-30 lead over the Shamrocks.

