Time was on Arcola's side in final overtime of win over Bethany Okaw Valley 65-57

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Arcola finally eeked out a 65-57 victory over Bethany Okaw Valley in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.

The Purple Riders fought to a 28-17 halftime margin at the Timberwolves' expense.

Bethany Okaw Valley rallied in the second overtime period, but Arcola skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.