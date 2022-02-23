 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Time was on Arcola's side in final overtime of win over Bethany Okaw Valley 65-57

  • 0

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Arcola finally eeked out a 65-57 victory over Bethany Okaw Valley in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.

The Purple Riders fought to a 28-17 halftime margin at the Timberwolves' expense.

Bethany Okaw Valley rallied in the second overtime period, but Arcola skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on February 16, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Arcola took on Villa Grove on February 19 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News