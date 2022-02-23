Time was on Arcola's side in final overtime of win over Bethany Okaw Valley 65-57

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Arcola finally eeked out a 65-57 victory over Bethany Okaw Valley in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.
The Purple Riders fought to a 28-17 halftime margin at the Timberwolves' expense.
Bethany Okaw Valley rallied in the second overtime period, but Arcola skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
In recent action on February 16, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Arcola took on Villa Grove on February 19 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.
