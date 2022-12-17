Teutopolis wins tense tussle with East Peoria 56-48

Teutopolis showed its poise to outlast a game East Peoria squad for a 56-48 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 9, East Peoria faced off against Canton and Teutopolis took on Bloomington Central Catholic on December 9 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
