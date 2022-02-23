Teutopolis turns out the lights on Shelbyville 68-36

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Teutopolis broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 68-36 explosion on Shelbyville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Teutopolis moved in front of Shelbyville 19-9 to begin the second quarter.
Teutopolis' offense stormed to a 38-16 lead over Shelbyville at the half.
The Wooden Shoes' supremacy showed as they carried a 68-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
