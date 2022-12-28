Teutopolis smashes through Charleston 75-50

Teutopolis swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Charleston 75-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 20, Charleston faced off against Newton and Teutopolis took on East Peoria on December 17 at East Peoria High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
