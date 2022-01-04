Teutopolis edges Monticello in tough test 54-51

Teutopolis found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Monticello 54-51 at Teutopolis High on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Monticello took the lead 45-42 to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Wooden Shoes added to their advantage with a 12-6 margin in the closing period.

