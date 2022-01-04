Teutopolis edges Monticello in tough test 54-51

Teutopolis found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Monticello 54-51 at Teutopolis High on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Monticello took the lead 45-42 to start the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Wooden Shoes added to their advantage with a 12-6 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on December 27, Teutopolis faced off against Macon Meridian and Monticello took on Tuscola on December 29 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap
