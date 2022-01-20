Taylorville tops Bethalto Civic Memorial 47-30

Taylorville dumped Bethalto Civic Memorial 47-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
Recently on January 15 , Taylorville squared up on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Taylorville opened with a 16-11 advantage over Bethalto Civic Memorial through the first quarter.
The Tornadoes' offense darted to a 25-13 lead over the Eagles at the half.
Taylorville's supremacy showed as it carried a 42-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.