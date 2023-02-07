Taylorville surfed the tension to ride to a 66-61 win over Mattoon for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 7.

Last season, Taylorville and Mattoon squared off with January 25, 2022 at Taylorville High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Taylorville faced off against Lincoln . For more, click here. Mattoon took on Lincoln on January 27 at Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.

