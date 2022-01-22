Taylorville pours it on Hillsboro 66-34

Hillsboro had no answers as Taylorville roared to a 66-34 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Taylorville fought to a 33-18 intermission margin at Hillsboro's expense.
The Tornadoes roared over the Hilltoppers when the fourth quarter began 52-27.
In recent action on January 14, Hillsboro faced off against Waverly South County and Taylorville took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on January 15 at Taylorville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.