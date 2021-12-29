Taylorville knocks out victory on Rantoul Township 52-33

Taylorville handed Rantoul Township a tough 52-33 loss in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.
In recent action on December 21, Taylorville faced off against Effingham and Rantoul Township took on Bloomington on December 21 at Bloomington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
