Taylorville finally dismisses Effingham in a spectacular multiple-overtime victory 53-46

Multiple extra time were the order of the day before Taylorville could topple Effingham 53-46 at Taylorville High on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Taylorville avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 53-46 stretch over the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.