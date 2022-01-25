Taylorville escapes close call with Mattoon 54-51

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Taylorville nabbed it to nudge past Mattoon 54-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.
Taylorville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-34 lead over Mattoon.
The Green Wave turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Tornadoes put the game on ice.
In recent action on January 20, Taylorville faced off against Bethalto Civic Memorial and Mattoon took on Mahomet-Seymour on January 13 at Mattoon High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.