Taylorville escapes close call with Mattoon 54-51

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Taylorville nabbed it to nudge past Mattoon 54-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.

Taylorville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-34 lead over Mattoon.

The Green Wave turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Tornadoes put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.