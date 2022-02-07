Taylorville counts the overtimes and a victory over Lincoln 54-53

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Taylorville could topple Lincoln 54-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

The Railsplitters showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-8 advantage over the Tornadoes as the first quarter ended.

The Railsplitters took a 29-18 lead over the Tornadoes heading to the intermission locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Taylorville and Lincoln locked in a 36-36 stalemate.

The Tornadoes got the better of the second overtime-period scoring 9-8 to finish the game in style.

