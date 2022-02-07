 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylorville counts the overtimes and a victory over Lincoln 54-53

Multiple overtime were the order of the day before Taylorville could topple Lincoln 54-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

The Railsplitters showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-8 advantage over the Tornadoes as the first quarter ended.

The Railsplitters took a 29-18 lead over the Tornadoes heading to the intermission locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Taylorville and Lincoln locked in a 36-36 stalemate.

The Tornadoes got the better of the second overtime-period scoring 9-8 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on January 29, Lincoln faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Taylorville took on Charleston on January 28 at Charleston High School. Click here for a recap

