Taylorville cancels check from Jacksonville 56-37

Stretched out and finally snapped, Taylorville put just enough pressure on Jacksonville to earn a 56-37 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Tornadoes' shooting darted to a 32-18 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.

