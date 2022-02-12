Taking on water: St. Charles North sinks Mahomet-Seymour 69-54

St. Charles North dumped Mahomet-Seymour 69-54 on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
St. Charles North made the first move by forging a 33-22 margin over Mahomet-Seymour after the first quarter.
The North Stars' offense stormed to a 37-22 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
The North Stars' dominance showed as they carried a 59-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
