Taking on water: St. Charles North sinks Mahomet-Seymour 69-54

St. Charles North dumped Mahomet-Seymour 69-54 on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

St. Charles North made the first move by forging a 33-22 margin over Mahomet-Seymour after the first quarter.

The North Stars' offense stormed to a 37-22 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The North Stars' dominance showed as they carried a 59-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.