Taking on water: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin sinks Decatur Eisenhower 63-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handed Decatur Eisenhower a tough 63-50 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Decatur Eisenhower 11-10 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense darted to a 27-20 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's edge showed as it carried a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower took on Rochester on January 25 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

