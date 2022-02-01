Taking on water: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin sinks Decatur Eisenhower 63-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handed Decatur Eisenhower a tough 63-50 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Decatur Eisenhower 11-10 to begin the second quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense darted to a 27-20 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at halftime.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's edge showed as it carried a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
