Taking on water: Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central sinks Payson Seymour 57-41

Saddled up and ready to go, Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central spurred past Payson Seymour 57-41 on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

