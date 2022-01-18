Taking on water: Peotone sinks Coal City 47-29

Peotone handed Coal City a tough 47-29 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, Coal City faced off against Seneca and Peotone took on Lisle on January 4 at Peotone High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
